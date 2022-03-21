Comerica Bank Sells 21,632 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,632 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $36,184,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 93.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 627,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

