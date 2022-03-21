Comerica Bank Sells 7,122 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GDS were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 41.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $30,909,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in GDS by 252.0% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in GDS by 129.6% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $88.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

