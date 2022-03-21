Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.90.

NYSE CMC opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

