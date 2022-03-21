Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 2,505 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,488,715 shares of company stock worth $343,857,236. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,081,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,743. The stock has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.99 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

