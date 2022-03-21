Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,158 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.19. 11,852,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.