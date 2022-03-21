Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.22% of Lumentum worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after buying an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.87. 481,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

