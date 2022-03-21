Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 2,575 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,106. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

