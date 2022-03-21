Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 195,637 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 133,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
