Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 195,637 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 133,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

