Comparing Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Helius Medical Technologies and Tivic Health Systems are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 14.67 -$14.13 million ($7.55) -0.44 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 17.67 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,473.56% -198.39% -153.13% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 507.90%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Helius Medical Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

