Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $60.18 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

