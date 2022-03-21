Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $756.87 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Compound has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $756.87 million and approximately $60.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $113.88 or 0.00278103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,646,501 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

