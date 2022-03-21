Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 325 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1,015.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

LIN stock opened at $311.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day moving average is $315.69. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $264.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

