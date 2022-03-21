Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 412 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 278.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Roku were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 20.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $124.85 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.