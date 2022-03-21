Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 909 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 192.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $218.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

