Concord Wealth Partners Buys 14,620 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE F opened at $16.86 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

