Concord Wealth Partners Has $109,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5,763.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $160.16 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

