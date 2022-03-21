Concord Wealth Partners Has $284,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 440.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 245,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 543,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

