Concord Wealth Partners Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 278.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ABB were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $17,772,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $11,531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $35.46 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABB. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

