Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $144.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -115.82 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

