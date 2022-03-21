Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $365.71 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.66.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

