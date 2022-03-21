Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,006 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $199.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

