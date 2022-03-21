Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 6,053 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 482.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Relx were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.76) to GBX 2,730 ($35.50) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

