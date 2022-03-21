Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,089,000.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of CFLT opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,587,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.