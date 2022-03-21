Connectome Achieves Market Cap of $140,390.33 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $140,390.33 and $1.66 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Connectome has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

