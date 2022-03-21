Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 95,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider John Tognetti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$96,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,185,870.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

