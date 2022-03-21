Contrasting Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Thryv alerts:

This table compares Thryv and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32% Mastermind 22.40% 45.97% 30.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thryv and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv currently has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 33.47%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Mastermind.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Thryv has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thryv and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.94 $101.58 million $2.81 10.96 Mastermind $3.83 million 0.63 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Summary

Thryv beats Mastermind on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

About Mastermind (Get Rating)

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.