Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to C$5.80

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPPMF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.68.
OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
