Corbenic Partners LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,579. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.90 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.