Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

CORZ opened at 8.87 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.