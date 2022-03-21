Cormark Boosts Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target to C$1.75

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.59 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.