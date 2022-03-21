Cormark Boosts Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target to C$1.75

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.59 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

