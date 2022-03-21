Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,408 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

