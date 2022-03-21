Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

CARR stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.