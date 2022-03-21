Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 694,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 566,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 485,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 449,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,392,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW opened at $66.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

