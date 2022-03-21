Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

