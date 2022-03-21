Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $351.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.