Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $115.80. 25,216,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,296. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

