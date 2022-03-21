Cox Capital Mgt LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $7.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.00. 480,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

