Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,844. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

