Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.79. 91,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

