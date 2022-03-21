Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.00. 50,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average of $264.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.