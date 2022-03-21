Craig Hallum Cuts Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target to $26.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $177.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

