Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $44.82 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $27.62 million and $6.38 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $44.82 or 0.00108833 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

