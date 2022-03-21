Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE BAP opened at $167.85 on Monday. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

