Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
NYSE BAP opened at $167.85 on Monday. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
