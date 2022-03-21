Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRTO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 430,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Criteo by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Criteo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Criteo by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Criteo by 26.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

