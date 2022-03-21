Critical Review: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) & BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Darden Restaurants and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 4 18 0 2.82 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $168.48, suggesting a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than BT Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $7.20 billion 2.37 $629.30 million $6.99 19.12 BT Brands $8.45 million 0.74 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 10.73% 30.83% 7.90% BT Brands 7.15% -214.09% 19.49%

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats BT Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment consists of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants, and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and one Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen franchise restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.