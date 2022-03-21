Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New €214.00 Price Target at Barclays

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCI. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.46.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average of $182.38. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.