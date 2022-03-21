Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,206. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

