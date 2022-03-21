CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.83. 484,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.23. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.