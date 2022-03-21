CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 18.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CONE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.34. 78,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

