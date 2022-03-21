D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $390,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,586,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.08. 2,527,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average of $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.